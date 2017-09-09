Paris Jackson and Other Models With Famous Parents Steal the Show at NYFW 2017

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Paris Jackson may not have walked a runway yet but she still turned heads at 2017 New York Fashion Week.
The 19-year-old model, who signed a contract with a top agency earlier this year, and daughter of the late Michael Jackson sat in the front row with friend and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and actress Brooke Sheilds at the Calvin Klein spring / summer 2018 show Thursday.
"Thank you everyone at Calvin for accepting who i am and embracing my way of expressing myself with an open mind and open heart," Paris wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Being able to incorporate my own style into this fashion means more to me than you know."
She also attended NYFW parties, most recently the 2017 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, wearing a gorgeous floral cut-out gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson attends the 2017 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party.
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
The model and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown appear at the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2018 fashion show.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Yolanda Hadid's eldest daughter walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week. Gigi has in recent years become one of the most sought-after models in the world.
JP Yim/Getty Images
Like her sister Gigi Hadid, Bella has also in recent years become one of the most sought-after models in the world. Here she is walking the runway at the Jason Wu spring/summer 2018 New York Fashion Week show.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 16-year-old daughter is the spitting image of her mother and has been modeling for several years. Here she is making her New York Fashion Week runway debut, walking the catwalk at the Calvin Klein spring / summer 2018 show.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kaia's big brother Presley Gerber, 18, also made an appearance at the Calvin Klein show.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the runway at the Tom Form spring/summer 2018 show and was cheered on by mom Kris Jenner, who posted on Instagram, "My beauty @kendalljenner walking for @tomford tonight! #NYFW#TomFord #SS18 #TomFordSS18 #NYC #proudmama."
Brian Ach/Getty Images
The model and daughter of Lionel Richie walks the runway of the Jeremy Scott spring/summer 2018 fashion show.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The model and daughter of Stephen Baldwin attends the 2017 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party.
JP Yim/Getty Images
The 15-year-old daughter of Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, walks the runway of the Malan Breton spring/summer 2018 show.
Paris is one of several celebrity kids who have made a name for themselves in the fashion world.
The most famous celeb kids who model are Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda Hadid, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Both Gigi, 22, and Bella, 20, walked runways during New York Fashion Week.
Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford's look-alike 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber made her New York Fashion Week runway debut this week, walking the catwalk at the Calvin Klein show. Big brother Presley Gerber, 18, cheered her on while sitting the front row. He himself . Both he and Kaia attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party.
Hailey Baldwin, the 20-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and Mason Grammer, the 15-year-old daughter of Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, also turned heads during New York Fashion Week.