Kirk Cameron Stirs Controversy Over Hurricane Irma Comments

Many people are not happy with Kirk Cameron over some controversial comments he's made about the deadly hurricanes that have wreaked havoc inside and near the United States, namely the current Hurricane Irma.

The Growing Pains alum and evangelical Christian actor recently took to Facebook, where he often posts vlogs, to give his take on the disasters. Hurricane Harvey killed 70 people and destroyed thousands of homes in the Houston area about two weeks ago, while Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, has already killed at least 10 people in the Caribbean is headed towards southern Florida.

"How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back-to-back like this?" Cameron says calmly in the video, speaking from Orlando International Airport after a business trip to Florida. "Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would've thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood? I don't know how you think about it but I think it could be something much more than all of that."

He then proceeded to read the biblical passage Job 37:13, stating that God "causes [storms] to happen for punishment, or to water His land and demonstrate His faithful love."