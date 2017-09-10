Ashley Nicole's Future Mother-in-Law Is Shocked by Her Expensive Wedding Taste on WAGS Miami: ''$110,000 Just for the Flowers?''

Ashley Nicole's bridal hat is on!
In this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, wedding planning is in full swing for the future Mrs. Philip Wheeler and her soon-to-be husband.
But that her man's opinionated mother, Phyllis, will also be putting in her two cents as the trio meets with the wedding planner to get a preview of the extravagant, custom centerpieces for the reception.
"I love the bling," Ashley gushes. "I love it. I love the candles. I love the petals. I think it's great."
While it is absolutely stunning, Phil is more concerned with the numbers. "How much did this cost?" he asks.
"Somewhere around 110," the wedding planner responds indirectly.
Phyllis can't believe her ears. "$110,000 just for the flowers?!" she exclaims.
The wedding planner quickly jumps in to work her magic on the groom. "But you have to remember, you've got reception, you've got ceremony. She's got grand taste," she tells Phil. "When you walk in that room, don't you want them to say, 'Damn, this is awesome?'" Wow, sell it, sister!
Meanwhile, Ashley also needs to break the news to Phyllis about the wedding location.
"At this point, it's just time to rip the band-aid off and let her know where the wedding is," she says. "I don't need this stress on me anymore. I got to let it out."
