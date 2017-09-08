Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Baby No. 3 Surrogate Reports

Kim Kardashian is addressing the rumors surrounding her family.

While trying to enjoy New York Fashion Week in the Big Apple, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can't help but see and hear the reports that she's expecting a third child via surrogate.

North West and Saint West's mom has stayed quiet about the rumors, until now.

When stepping out for Harper's BAZAAR event celebrating "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, Kim decided to address the headlines with our very own Catt Sadler.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything," she shared with E! News exclusively on Friday night. "So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just... So many details out there, and like I've never heard this, I've never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."