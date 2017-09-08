Chris Soules Is All Smiles While Attending Former Bachelor Contestant Sharleen Joynt's Wedding

Will you accept this rose and wedding ring?

While all eyes may be on Fashion Week in New York City, a former Bachelor contestant was quietly saying "I Do" to the man of her dreams.

E! News can confirm reality star Sharleen Joynt married Andy Levine near Battery Park Friday evening.

Close to 100 guests including Bachelor Nation members Becca Tilley, Calia Quinn, Kelly Travis and Nick Viall were in attendance for the special ceremony.

In addition, Chris Soules was able to make it to New York City for a rare public appearance. The former Bachelor appeared in good spirits as he mingled with guests and celebrated the couple's love.