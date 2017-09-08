Chris Soules Is All Smiles While Attending Former Bachelor Contestant Sharleen Joynt's Wedding

BACKGRID
Will you accept this rose and wedding ring?
While all eyes may be on Fashion Week in New York City, a former Bachelor contestant was quietly saying "I Do" to the man of her dreams.
E! News can confirm reality star Sharleen Joynt married Andy Levine near Battery Park Friday evening.
Close to 100 guests including Bachelor Nation members Becca Tilley, Calia Quinn, Kelly Travis and Nick Viall were in attendance for the special ceremony.
In addition, Chris Soules was able to make it to New York City for a rare public appearance. The former Bachelor appeared in good spirits as he mingled with guests and celebrated the couple's love.
"Such a stunning night for the beautiful@ Sharleenjoynt," Becca shared on Instagram Stories after sharing pictures from the ceremony.
Viewers may remember Sharleen from when she was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season as The Bachelor. She would ultimately withdraw from the season before making the final four.
While she didn't find her happy ending on TV, the bride found happiness with Andy who popped the question back in February of 2015.
"I've always been a skeptic when it came to love. I've often wondered if there was a better fit for me out there. I've doubted my choices and focused on the imperfections. I've rarely been certain. But, I've never been more sure of anything in this world than I am of this love," she shared at the time of her engagement. "Thank you, @machinelevine, for making me a believer. I love you."
Congratulations to the couple on their special day.
Us was first to report the wedding.