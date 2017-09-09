Saturday Savings: Beyoncé's T-Shirt Dress Is Now 70% Off

by Alanah Joseph

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The word is out: You can buy Beyoncé's graphic T-shirt dress right now for a fraction of the price. 

That's right. The Stella McCartney Lindsay Cotton Top, which the pop culture queen wore on her day out with her husband Jay-Z, dropped from $765 to $229. That means you need to add this to your cart immediately, because it's going to sell out soon.

For the full Queen Bey attire, you'll need the white baseball cap, sneakers, bag and (a lot of) diamonds. While the Off-White Binder Clip Bag ($965) and diamonds may run up the bill, but you can grab a similar cap and sneakers for an affordable price.

The sneakers featured on her Instagram is a very limited edition of the Puma Clyde Natural Sneakers. Puma created 44 pairs in honor of the release of Jay-Z's most recent album, "4:44," with each pair featuring the numbers "1:44." While the original pairs are gone, the basic Clyde naturals are on sale now for $65.99 (They were $95).

If you're not convinced by the Lindsay Cotton dress (over $200 for T-shirt is still an investment), try our favorite Beyoncé-inspired graphic T-shirt dresses below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Boohoo

Emma Feminist Slogal T-Shirt Dress, $24

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

H&M

T-Shirt Dress With Lacing, $34.99

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

PrettyLittleThing

Pretty in Punk T-Shirt Dress, $28

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Boohoo

Tia I Woke Up Like This Oversized Tee Night Dress, $16

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Moschino

Printed T-Shirt Dress, $695

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

H&M

T-Shirt Dress, $49.99

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Boohoo

Steph Force Is Female Slogan Dress, $24

