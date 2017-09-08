Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Walk First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Their Baby Girl

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are stepping out for a good cause.

Less than two months after welcoming their first child, the famous couple decided to return to the red carpet for an event near and dear to their hearts.

Before the sun began to set, the couple attended EIF's XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to show their support for the live telethon.

Nikki was spotted in a floral print dress while Ian wore a white button-down and trousers.

"What if we could reinvent high school?" the actor shared on Instagram before the telecast began. "Get on this!!!!!!! Students, parents and friends! Please do this."