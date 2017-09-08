Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Jason Sudeikis and More Spotted at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

But these weren't the only celebrities to hit the red carpet on the first day of the festival. Charlie Hunnam, who stars in the remake of the 1973 film Papillon, was spotted in a sharp suit and tie, and Armie Hammer looked dapper in a navy Ralph Lauren suit at the premiere of Call Me by Your Name.

More celebrities joined in on the fun on the second day of the festival. Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a black Elie Saab ensemble for the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two, which is set to be released on Netflix Sept. 22. Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris were also seen at the festival for Kodachrome, and Margot Robbie, star of I, Tonya, was seen along with her co-stars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney and director Craig Gillespie.

