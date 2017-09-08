It Kids Reveal Which Actors They Want to Play Their Adult Characters in the Sequel

It appears that one murderous clown movie is simply not enough.

The latest film adaptation of Stephen King's chilling novel, It, has just hit theaters and there is already promise of a sequel. The film follows a group of misfit teens--self-dubbed "The Losers' Club"—as they face off with an evil clown named Pennywise who has been terrorizing the children of their town of Derry, Maine for centuries.

While the novel jumps back and forth between the characters as kids and as adults in their quest to rid their town of the menacing clown, this new adaptation focuses solely on their childhood and leaves the adulthood battles for the sequel.

In a recent interview with MTV News, the teen cast gives some thought to who they would like to play their characters as adults. The result? A star-studded cast with quite the impressive resume.