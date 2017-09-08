Rihanna Reveals the Surprising Time She Feels Most Beautiful: ''In Humid Weather!''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

How to Recreate Millie Bobby Brown's Faux Lip Ring in 6 Steps

Branded: Lighted Mirrors

15 Makeup Mirrors With Lights You Didn't Know You Needed

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Adam Selman

Best Beauty from NYFW Spring 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's got it going on! 

Rihanna is no doubt one of the most beautiful women in the world, but how does she do it? Well, the musician had a chat with E! News' Catt Sadler at Thursday night's launch party for her new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and she revealed her surprising beauty secrets. 

"When I have a tan," Rihanna revealed when asked when she feels most beautiful. "Usually in humid weather. I guess that's really me describing Barbados right now, but I'm just fantasizing about that." Rihanna also wants all women to feel beautiful in their own skin, which was one of the reasons she created Fenty Beauty.

Photos

Rihanna's Best Looks

How exactly does she plan to accomplish that goal? Watch the clip above for her inspirational words! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Rihanna , Catt Sadler , Beauty , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.