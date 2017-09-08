Here's What the Duggar's Legal Battle Could Reveal About the Famous Family

Perhaps the Duggar family may not be as close as fans first thought.

Earlier this week, E! News revealed that Jill, Jinger, Jessa and Joy Duggar asked the court to denyJosh Duggar's request to join their privacy lawsuit.

While the family is staying quiet and has yet to release additional statements, one legal expert argues that the latest court filings could suggest there isn't much peace in this household.

"It would appear that things aren't hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they're not coordinating things with each other," attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. "They are not on the same side. It seems that would make for a rather odd Thanksgiving dinner discussion."

He continued, "If everything was good, they may want to help each other's legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest."