How to Recreate Millie Bobby Brown's Faux Lip Ring in 6 Steps

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Courtesy Calvin Klein Collection

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown's character on Stranger Things, just might need a lip ring.

The thirteen-year-old actress revealed new face jewelry at the Calvin Klein SS18 show during New York Fashion Week, and it was genius. The small gold accent was the perfect addition to her natural look, but we noted its brilliance when we took a very close look and realized that it's fake. It isn't a ring at all! 

The star's faux lip ring is a combination of metallic liquid liner and rhinestones (so now you can finally use the extra crystals from your last bejeweling attempt). While Millie may to be too young for actual piercings, she has certainly found the next best thing. 

If you've been thinking about a lip ring, you have two options before committing to an actual piercing. You can buy a faux lip ring like Kim Kardashian, or you can design a lip ring with makeup.

If you'd prefer makeup, PRIV makeup artist Alison Cristophar broke down the new look into 6 steps. Check them out below! 

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 1: Apply a Nude Lipstick

Apply a lipstick that close to the color of your natural lips. Then, dip a Q-tip into makeup remover and drag it down the center of your bottom lip.

Mented Peach Please, $16.50

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 2: Grab Your Metallic Liquid Liner

For a water-resistant look, a small amount mix the mixing liquid with following metallic powder. 

Mehron Mixing Liquid, $10.95

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 3: Create the Gold Line

Using a pointed brush, apply the metallic pigment in a straight line down the middle of your bottom lip.

Mehron Metallic Powder, $10.95

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 4: Clean

Use a precision brush (and a little makeup remover) to make sure your line is straight.

Sigma 3DHD Precision, $20

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 5: Apply Adhesive

Apply a small of amount of eyelash glue to the back of each rhinestone. Pro tip: Move quickly so the glue doesn't dry.

ESC: How to Create a Faux Lip Ring

Step 6: Place Crystals

Place the crystals down the center of your lip and wait ten minutes for the look to dry.

Tulip Glam-It-Up! Iron-On Glass Crystals, $12.74

Once your new lip ring is complete, don't forget to drink with a straw!

If you're having trouble, you can use the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), to book a local makeup artist. Use promo code "PRIVnow10" for $10 off your first beauty service!

