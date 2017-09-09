22 Oversized Sweaters to Ease You Into Fall

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Christina El Moussa Tips

Christina El Moussa's Tips for a Post-Breakup Home Redesign

Josh Gad, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Saves Frozen Co-Star Josh Gad's Family From Hurricane Irma

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Saturday Savings: Beyoncé's T-Shirt Dress Is Now 70% Off

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Depending on where in the country you're located, you're either currently experiencing the seasonal phenomenon known as sweater weather, or you're about to be.

Regardless, it's mandatory that you stock up on cozy oversized pullovers just for the occasion. This is by no means new information, nor is the roomy sweater trend new, but for some reason it's always just as exciting as it was the year before.

Call us sweater hoarders if you wish, but we promise: These 22 picks are just the items you need to get you in the mood for fall.

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Essentiel Antwerp

Essentiel Antwerp Oversized Sweater, $162

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $60

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Madewell

Madewell Cotton-Blend Sweater, $80

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Metallic Intarsia Cotton Sweater, $295

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Rives Mohair Cardigan, $520

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

RedValentino

RedValentino Cloud Mohair-Blend Sweater, $490

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

SJYP STEVE J & YONI P

SJYP STEVE J & YONI P Embroidered Ribbed Striped Cotton-Blend Turtleneck sweater, $195

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Patagonia

Patagonia Women's Off Country Turtleneck, $99

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Knit Wool Sweater, $60

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Joseph

Joseph Oversized Wool Turtleneck Sweater, $345

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Rhira Striped Knitted Sweater, $370

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Loose-Knit Sweater, $60

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Oversized Wool V-Neck Jumper, $80

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Equipment

Equipment Sloane Cashmere Sweater, $270

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Lingua Franca

Lingua Franca Feminist Embroidered Cashmere Sweater, $360

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater, $20

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Oversized Funnel Neck Jumper, $75

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Chinti and Parker

Chinti and Parker Printed Cashmere Sweater, $575

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Deborah Wool Sweater, $390

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Lingerie Aran Jumper, $65

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Mainbooth

Mainbooth Oversized Block Sweater(black), $84

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Mokcneck Sweater, $99

Now all you're missing is a pumpkin spice latte in hand!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Top Stories , VG , Fashion , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.