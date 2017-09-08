Beyoncé Meets With Hurricane Harvey Victims in Houston: All the Details on Her Charitable Trip

Beyoncé has traveled to her hometown to meet with those affected by the devastating hurricane.

The 36-year-old singer arrived in Houston today, where she addressed the Hurricane Harvey victims at St. John's United Methodist Church, a church she went to as a child. Those in attendance have been posting details about Bey's heartwarming visit on social media.

Twitter user @TheDailyBey was there and tells E! News, "Beyoncé and her BEYGOOD team including her mother, Blue Ivy, and Michelle Williams visited Houston today to provide food and shelter to victims of Hurricane Harvey."