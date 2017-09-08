Jennifer Lawrence Talks Climate Change, Trump and the Gender Pay Gap in Mother Interview

Jennifer Lawrence speaks her mind.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke about climate change, President Trump and the gender pay gap while promoting her new film Mother, and one comment in particular has caused quite a stir.

In a recent Channel 4 News interview, social affairs editor Jackie Long questioned Lawrence about a statement director Darren Aronofsky issued with the movie at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. The statement begins with the words "It's a mad time to be alive." Long said the statement had an "end of days feeling" to it and suggested that it might particularly resonate with Americans.

"It's scary," Lawrence responded. "This new language that's forming. I don't even recognize it. It's also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting."

Long pointed out that Americans, like Lawrence, did vote recently in the presidential election, to which the actress continued:

"And we voted, and it was really startling. You're watching these hurricanes now and it's hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature's rage or wrath."

This comment has garnered Lawrence a lot of media attention given the recent Irma and Harvey hurricanes.