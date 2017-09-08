Lady Gaga Tears Up While Addressing Chronic Pain: ''I Don't Have to Hide It''

Lady Gaga refuses to let life's darkest moments break her down.

In her upcoming Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, the pop music superstar pulls back the curtain on her personal struggles—including a years-long battle against chronic pain. Gaga addressed the film's most vulnerable scenes during a press conference at TIFF, in which she visibly got emotional while speaking to reporters.

"It's hard, but it's liberating, too," the Joanne artist said after taking a moment to collect her thoughts when asked what it was like to document the less-than glamorous experiences.

Five Foor Two's director Chris Moukarbel then remarked, "It was incredibly hard... Beyond just filming, I felt compelled to continue to roll. I know that she wanted me to because it's something that should be included in the film."