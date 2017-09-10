Hencha Voigt Gets Cozy With Astrid Bavaresco's Man on WAGS Miami: "Revenge Is So Sweet"

Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"
Hencha Voigt was out to get revenge on Astrid Bavaresco in Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.
After getting a drink thrown in her face during their explosive confrontation in last week's episode, the fitness model did just that by cozying up to the Hera Swim designer's love interest, baseball player Michael Crouse.
"Astrid thinks she can f--k with me over and over again and can get away with it," she said. "I think Michael's cute and I can snatch him up from Astrid whenever I want. So, now I'm gonna take her cake and eat it all."
Following their PDA-filled date, Hencha gleefully spilled the news of her vengeance to Darnell Thibodeaux and Faven Liuget, who were both (kinda) shocked.
"I wouldn't put it past Hencha," Darnell said. "Cause seriously, if I had a drink thrown in my face, I might take your man too!"
But Michael eventually decided to come clean to Astrid about his rendezvous with Hencha, and unsurprisingly, she was completely caught off guard.
"At the point, I feel like disrespected," she told him. "I don't think I could hang out with you again. I'm disappointed." Oops!
Meanwhile, Ashley Nicole Roberts and her future mother-in-law, Phyllis, continued to battle each other while wedding planning. And, to Ashley's frustration, her fiancé, Philip Wheeler, still refused to get involved in their ongoing feud.
"That's one thing you could do to help me out with this whole planning thing is tame your mom," Ashley told him. "It's either her side or my side. You're about to spend the rest of your life with me, not your mama."
Recap everything that happened in this week's episode above!