Gina Rodriguez Won't Be Sacrificing Her Happiness to "Kill" Herself in the Gym: "I Love My Shape"

Gina Rodriguez is feeling strong and fearless.

The stunning Jane the Virgin actress is October's Shape cover girl and inside the magazine she's opening about her life, health and how she won't give up her joy to hit the gym.

Working long hours on her TV show, Rodriguez doesn't get a lot of free time to train, but she's learned to be OK with that.

"…when I started working on Jane again, there was no time for training, even at night…I couldn't fit into certain clothes, and I was a little curvier," Rodriguez tells the magazine. "Before, I would have beaten myself up. But my boyfriend gave me some great advice. He said, 'Don't be angry with your body—it changed because your routine shifted.' And that was like a gift."