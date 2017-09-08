Bobby Brown Files Lawsuit to Stop Release of Upcoming Bobbi Kristina Biopic

Bobby Brown does not want the upcoming biopic of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown to air.

Bobbi Kristina is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8 on TV One, but Bobby has just filed a lawsuit to stop it from being released. In court documents obtained by E! News, Bobby claims that the TV One defendants "knowingly and maliciously" used his persona and life in the movie and promotion of the film.

Bobby also claims in the court documents that the movie "contains defamatory and untrue depictions" of him "being violate" towards the late Whitney Houston.