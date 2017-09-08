Game of Thrones-Taylor Swift Mashup Video You've Been Waiting for Is Here

Or rather clever YouTube user Matthijs Vlot. He posted on Friday a mashup parody video depicting Game of Thrones characters performing Taylor Swift's angst-filled comeback single "Look What You Made Me Do."
The singer released the record-breaking song, her first solo track in three years, two weeks ago and many listeners suggested it would be fitting as the theme song for the Game of Thrones' wannabe warrior-turned-vengeful assassin Arya Stark. The character keeps a kill list, while the song contains the lyrics, "I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!"
The mashup video uses mostly older season footage of fan-favorites, dead and live, such as Arya (Maisie Williams), her sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) and the most bad-ass character ever seen on the show, Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg).
There's a very naughty cameo from Ros (Esmé Bianco) and hey, welcome back, old Daario Naharis (Ed Skrein)!
Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video contains images of power and betrayal—which is what Game of Thrones is all about.
Her song is the first track from her upcoming album Reputation. She released a second song, "...Wait for It?" last weekend.