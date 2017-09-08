Kelis Is Bringing Her Milkshake Recipe to Your Yard

She can teach you and she won't even have to charge.

Kelis is ready to share her milkshake recipe, 14 years after the release of her hit 2003 song, "Milkshake." The singer has teamed up with Baileys to bring us a delicious recipe, just in time for National Chocolate Milkshake Day on Sept. 12!

"Hi I'm Kelis and people always ask what's in my milkshake," she says in the video. "Baileys obviously."

Kelis then breaks down her milkshake recipe. Check it out below!