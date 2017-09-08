Jenelle Evans Responds to Son Kaiser's Grandmother's Emergency Custody Filing

Jenelle Evans is fighting back after the grandmother of her son, Kaiser Griffith, filed for emergency temporary custody of the 3-year-old.

E! News obtained legal documents submitted by Doris Davidson on Sept. 1, 2017 against the Teen Mom star and Kaiser's father, Nathan Griffith, which (among other things) claim Jenelle's daughter Ensley Eason tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth in January 2017.

As a result, Davidson also claims DSS opened an investigation that found both Jenelle and her fiancé David Eason had marijuana in their system. Additionally, Kaiser's grandmother reported "several occasions" in which she witnessed "bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal" than she thinks a child should have.