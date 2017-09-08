Jennifer Nettles Releases 9/11 Tribute Song "King of the City"

Jennifer Nettles is paying her respects ahead of the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On Friday, the 42-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "King of the City," inspired by the tale of an immigrant window washer who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

"That day in September / I'll always remember / Started out just like the rest / I was floor 26 when the first plane hit / And I still feel that sound in my chest," Nettles sings in one of the verses. "It's true I wasn't born here / But my heart is sworn here / To hold up your dreams with my own / That day on my porch / I made it to church / And I prayed for each soul to fly home."

"King of the City" has been in development for quite some time.

"It has been so long since I started writing this song, but I was only able to finish it in the last year," she tells E! News in a statement. "I was inspired by the political tensions in our country right now. I want to humanize the immigrant story as an American story, and allow people a different narrative from what they might be seeing on the news or in their communities."