Watch Sarah Paulson Lose Her Mind Meeting Dorinda Medley—And Then She Plays Her!

When the American Horror Story: Cult star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside The Handmaid's Tale and Top of the Lake star Elisabeth Moss, the two were not only surprised by Dorinda Medley, they played Dorinda and Bethenny Frankel in a now-iconic drunken dinner scene. This is how you treat an Emmy winner and multiple Emmy nominee, people.
Before they took on the roles, Andy Cohen had Paulson describe what she loves so much about The Real Housewives of New York City star.
"I love her hair, I love her nose, I love the way she talks, I love the way she walks, I love her relationship with her daughter, I love how she's like [unintelligible drunk slurring], and I think she's really funny," Paulson said. "And I think she's no bulls—t except for when she is, which I admire…"
Watch the video above to see Paulson truly lose her mind when the reality star made her surprise appearance—in her RHONY season nine reunion dress.