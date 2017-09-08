"Revengers" Assemble in Funny, Action-Packed Thor: Ragnarok Promo

While Thor's immediate threat is the Incredible Hulk ("You wouldn't like me when I'm angry"), he has bigger problems back home in Asgard. With Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, threatening to destroy his planet and everyone who lives there, the crown prince needs to escape and save his people. He can't do it alone, of course, so he recruits some unlikely allies.

"I'm putting together a team," he tells Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

"This team of yours..." she says. "Has it got a name?"

"Yeah..." Thor says, trying to think quick on his feet. "It's called the Revengers."

"Revengers?" Valkyrie asks.

On second thought, Thor says, "We don't have to have a name. We have no name."

Other "Revengers" include Heimdall (Idris Elba) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

