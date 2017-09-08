Lena Dunham Gets Trolled by Former Baseball Player Lenny Dykstra on Twitter: "He's Fully Disgusting"

Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
A baseball player answered Lena Dunham's digital call and things got awkward.
This viral social media saga began when the Girls creator casually mentioned on Twitter that she's into athletes of a certain sport.
"I'm horny for baseball players! Wow!" the Golden Globe winner tweeted Thursday evening. Well, Lenny Dykstra, a 54-year-old retired center fielder, answered her call. "DM me," the former New York Mets player retorted.
Perhaps Dykstra felt the best way to Dunham's heart was with a little country serenade because he followed up with a link to Garth Brooks' "If Tomorrow Never Comes." "Lena, this is for you," he explained.
The actress, who has been dating Jack Antonoff for years, was entertained by the athlete's efforts, replying, "Okay now you're making me laugh. I'm gonna have to read your wiki. This whole exchange is a real trip!"
Dykstra didn't stop there. Next up, a video of a home run he hit in 1986. As he noted, "This is a good place to start to get the bloodflow going, doll."
However, the conversation soon shifted. Unfortunately, someone else piped in to tell Dykstra to "have some standards" while simultaneously insulting Lena.
"Oh, I'm just looking to tease her and break her heart, don't worry, dude," the athlete replied.
The star was not amused. "Good luck with that," she tweeted back. "I just asked who you were and the answer I got was 'just a classic piece a shit!' #notallbaseballplayers."
"You guys I'm being simultaneously trolled & seduced by @LennyDykstra this day has gotten really f--king weird," Dunham continued. "You know deep down you want to take a ride on the space shuttle," he answered.
"Do you just sit around asking your friends 'what's the least witty way I can revolt a woman?'" she wrote. "I'm shaken to my core by the latest turn of events."
Soon, the star decided to call it a night. "Excited about my new stalker @LennyDykstra! Unfortunately he seems to have underestimated my powers. Nite baseball fans, what a wild ride," she signed off. However, Dykstra didn't quit.
"If you can't get to sleep after all this excitement, I recommend a cold shower," he answered. "I'm already asleep, grandpa," Dunham retorted. After another fan criticized the former athlete for his on-air behavior, Dunham shared her accordance. "Yeah he's fully disgusting and contemptible - and will never understand how much wittier I am."
Still, after another fan brought up Dykstra's fraudulent financial history, he tried to defend himself. "People make mistakes sometimes. #GlassHouses."
Well, that all took a turn.