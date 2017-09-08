Brian Austin Green Has No Problem With His Son Noah Wearing Dresses

Brian Austin Green isn't worried about internet trolls.

In a wide-ranging interview with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight From the Source, the 44-year-old actor answered a number of popular questions about himself that appear in search engines like Google and Yahoo!. While scrolling through his Instagram account (@arent_you_that_guy), he offhandedly mentioned one photo, which showed his son Noah Shannon Green wearing a wig.

Host Dax Holt asked Brian whether he's bothered by people who have criticized him and wife Megan Fox for letting Noah wear dresses and wigs. "My son, he's 4. I've heard from some people that they don't agree. They don't agree with him wearing dresses," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said. "To them I say, 'I don't care.' He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It's dresses or goggles or slippers—whatever. It's his life. They're not my clothes. Obviously I don't wear the nicest stuff—I'm wearing shorts and a T-shirt and a watch you got me [earlier]."

"I feel like at 4, at 5, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress," said Brian, who has four sons altogether. "So, if he wants to, awesome. Good on him."