Sam Smith Returns With "Too Good at Goodbyes," His First Single in Two Years

It's a good time to be a pop music fan.

In a week that's seen new releases from Kelly Clarkson, Zayn Malik and more stars, Sam Smith has released "Too Good at Goodbyes," his first single since the 2015 release of his Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning "Writing's on the Wall," the theme song for the James Bond film Spectre.

Written with Jimmy Napes and Stargate, "Too Good at Goodbyes" heralds the return of one of music's most celebrated artists. "This song is about a relationship I was in and it's basically about getting good at getting dumped," Smith, 25, says in a statement. "It's been a long while since I've put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come."

To promote his sophomore album (release date TBD), Smith will be performing a series of intimate shows in L.A. (Sept. 11), New York City (Sept. 13), London (Sept. 15) and Berlin (Sept. 18). According to a press release from Capitol Records, venues will be announced in due time.