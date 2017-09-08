Outlander Cast Shows You How to "Grandad Dance" and "Baby Bear Dance" in This Fun Little Game

You guys, we did it.

I'm so proud of you and I'm so proud of me. But mostly I'm really proud of me because I was pretty sure I'd be heavily medicated and living in a padded cell by now.

It was 14 long-ass months waiting for season three, and all kidding aside, I have watched the first six episodes and can tell you, they do not disappoint. Outlander remains beautifully shot and deeply engaging television.

To celebrate, it's time to share with you some hard-hitting interviews* I did with the cast, as we took a deep dive into season three and its three intriguing couples. (*Mostly games and giggles.)

In case you didn't know, for the first handful of episodes of season three, based on the book Voyager, Jamie and Claire take a major backseat—a k a aren't even living in the same century, and can't even sext through the stones.

It's all about Frank (Tobias Menzies) being with Claire (Caitriona Balfe). And Jamie (Sam Heughan) not being with Claire. And Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) meeting her own apparent soul mate: Roger (Richard Rankin).

And behind the scenes, since Sam and Cait spent much time apart, it begs the question: Which couple knows each other best?

I had previously played "Who Knows Who Better?" with Cait and Sam—who was, at the time of these interviews, off "doing lunges around the world," according to Cait (he was shooting a movie, but we've all seen that Men's Health cover, and surely he doesn't have time to merely walk any more).

Watch the videos below for some laughs and surprises, including a highly educational demonstration of the "Granddad Dance," the "Little Baby Bear Dance" and an Irish booty that does not twerk.