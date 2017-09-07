Hillary Clinton Teams Up With Stephen Colbert for Return to Late-Night Television

Hillary Clinton is heading to late-night.

The former presidential candidate is scheduled to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Sept. 19, marking her first late-night television interview following last year's election. CBS made the announcement Thursday.

Clinton will most likely address her upcoming memoir, What Happened, scheduled to hit bookshelves one week prior on Sept. 12. What Happened chronicles the Democrat's experience running for the White House's top spot against now-President Donald Trump.

The politician first appeared on The Late Show back in 2015, where she brought the laughs when recalling the successes of husband Bill Clinton's presidency.