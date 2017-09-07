Hats off to Jourdan Dunn for Fall's Go-To Accessory

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn is turning up the fashion week heat in her baker boy hat.
The hat, which features a short brim in the front and oversized crown, makes any look effortlessly cool. If you're back in school, add this accessory to your popular kid wardrobe. If you're too cool (or old) for school, this added element will elevate your basic outfit (Think: T-shirt and jeans) into an incognito, influencer-worthy look that will definitely turn heads.
How do we know? Well, after seeing Jourdan, Bella Hadid and runway model Xim Xie wear the same hat three different ways, it was clear that this accessory is made for It Girls everywhere. It's fun, wearable and ultra cool.
Thinking about how your going to wear the new fall trend? Get Jourdan, Bella and Xim's look for less below!
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Who knew that a black T-shirt and jeans could be so chic? Apparently the model did, pairing the baker boy hat with the black Rhea leather backpack from her collaboration with Michael Kors and killer ankle boots.
Topshop Embroidered T-Shirt, $28; Sacred Hawk Faux Suede Baker Boy Hat, $32; Privé Revaux Philanthropist, $29.95; Sunset & Spring Floral-Embroidered Studded Backpack, $85; Senso Umar Bootie, $260; Zara High-Waist Embrace Jeans, $49.90
BACKGRID
The supermodel went for a red cap, instead of black. Then, added oversized denim and sneakers. Without the open sides, this is an epic back-to-school look.
Article continues below
Asos Metal 90s Round Sunglasses, Now $9.50; Nasty Gal You Stay Here Baker Boy Cap, $20; A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz All Choked Up Crystal Choker Necklace, $50; Boohoo Lola Eyelet Lace Up Cuff T-Shirt Dress, Now $15; River Island Mid Blue Authentic Longline Denim Jacket, $110; Katy Perry Michelle Embroidered Sneakers, $109
Gotham/GC Images
Va va voom! The model goes for a more sultry look, wearing a leather mini skirt. However, her sneakers and big smile keeps the outfit for being too risqué.
Article continues below
Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!
RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Jumpsuit Is the Most Comfortable Fall Trend Yet