Jennifer Lopez's Twins, Jessica Alba's Daughters and More Celeb Kids Head Back to School

It's that time of the year again! Summer has officially come to a close and kids across the nation are ditching their beach-ready flip flops for backpacks and uniforms. 

Standing at the door with a camera in hand and a tear in their eye? The parents, of course! And no surprise here, celebrities are just like us when it comes to sending off their children to start the year off right. 

Hollywood moms and dads like Jennifer Lopez, Prince WilliamSarah Jessica Parker and more have shared heartwarming photos of their little ones as they prepare to begin another semester of education and fun. Some can't help but grab the tissues as their sons and daughters skip out the door, while others are silently cheering "Freedom!" to finally have a few hours of alone time. (And hey, who could blame them?!)

We've rounded up plenty of priceless family memories in the gallery below from your favorite stars including Jessica Simpson and Kelly Ripa. And if you or your little one has yet to start school, check out the video above for a roundup of movies that'll most definitely get you in the mood for learning! 

Good luck to all the celebrity kiddies as they head back to school!

Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Royal Photographer

Prince William & Prince George

Stepping in for pregnant Kate Middleton, the beloved royal accompanies his 4-year-old son to his very first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. 

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony's Twins

The musically talented co-parents twin's Max and Emme start off fourth grade in matching uniforms. 

Vanessa Lachey, Instagram

Instagram

Vanessa & Nick Lachey's Kids

Camden, 4, and Brooklyn Lachey, 2, rock their pre-school entrance in style!

Jessica Simpson, Instagram

Instagram

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson's Daughter

Mini-me alert! 5-year-old Maxwell Drew is all smiles before heading into kindergarten. 

Cash Warren, Instagram

Instagram

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren's Daughters

With baby No. 3 on the way, it's safe to say these celeb parents are cherishing every moment with Honor and Haven

Kelly Ripa, Instagram

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son

All grown up! The daytime talk show host can't believe 14-year-old Joaquin is starting high school, writing, "How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???"

Jamie Lynn Spears, Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter

The former child star and country singer's 9-year-old little girl, Maddie Aldrige, strikes a pose ahead of fourth grade.

Kendra Wilkinson, Instagram

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett's Kids

"2nd day of 2nd grade. GO HANK GO!" the former Playboy model captioned this snapshot of 7-year-old Hank Jr. and 3-year-old Alijah

Sarah Jessica Parker, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick's Daughters

The Sex and the City alum sends 8-year-old daughters Marion and Tabitha off to third grade with a heartwarming photo. 

Casey Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Casey Wilson's Son

"Every single emotion pouring forth!!!" the actress captioned this pic of her little guy Max eager to start preschool. 

Jodie Sweetin, Instagram

Instagram

Jodie Sweetin's Daughters

The Fuller House star is so proud of Zoie and Beatrix, writing, "Happy first day of school to these two awesome little ladies!! I am so proud of them! Although, I can't believe they're in 4th and 2nd grade!! How did that happen?! #momlife"

Katherine Heigl, Instagram

Instagram

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley's Daughter

Time flies when it's time to go back to school! Just ask Heigl's 8-year-old, Nancy Leigh

