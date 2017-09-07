Leslie Jones Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With a Hilarious Dance-Off in Her Bathrobe

It's her birthday and Leslie Jones is going to dance if she wants to!

The Saturday Night Live actress turns 50 today and she couldn't have been more excited about the occasion. Just after midnight on Thursday, Jones posted a hilarious video to her social media accounts, showing just how excited she was to turn 50.

"IM 50 BITCHES!!!" Jones wrote alongside the video of her in a bathrobe, breaking it down to Trap Beckham's song, "Birthday Bitch."

The video shows Jones and a male pal busting a move, showing off their skills in a dance battle. And the entire time she's dancing, Jones is holding what appears to be a birthday cake. Talk about talent!

Hours before she posted the video, it seems as though Jones was getting ready for her birthday.

Jones tweeted, "This is my last day being 49...."

And we think she found a great way to celebrate! What do you think about Jones' video?

Sound off in the comments and send her some birthday love!

