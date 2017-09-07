Why The Bachelor Shocked Everyone By Going With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Talk about a blast from the past.

Five years after making it to the final two on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is officially back in a big way, being named the star of The Bachelor's 22nd season in a move that shocked Bachelor Nation.

But longtime fans know Arie, 35, has been this close to becoming the Bachelor several times before (Sean Lowe and Chris Soules both beat him out for the job in seasons 17 and 19, respectively), and he always seemed to be on the peripheral of producers' minds when it came time to casting; it just seems like season 22 finally ended up being the right timing for the race car driver/real estate agent.

A source tells E! News, "Arie has wanted to do The Bachelor since before Chris Soules and now he's single again, so why not?"