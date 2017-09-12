No iPhones or Twerking?! What Life Was Like Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians First Premiered 10 Years Ago

On Oct. 14, 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family came into our lives and became a worldwide phenomenon.

It's been so long since the show's premiere, we had a hard time remembering what life was like back in 2007 (no iPhones or twerking?!).

So in celebration of a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we decided to do some research and see what life was like back in October 2007.

Take a trip down memory lane and look at the list of things that were popular 10 years ago below! What was popular? What was going on in the world? Find out now!