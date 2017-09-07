Gigi Hadid's Jumpsuit Is the Most Comfortable Fall Trend Yet

Raymond Hall/GC Images
You need a jumpsuit in your fall wardrobe.
When Gigi Hadid appeared on the streets of New York for fashion week in a white-belted jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons, we got excited. Not only does she look amazing, but this is a trend that we don't have to squeeze ourselves into and wear with ultra-high heels—how lovely.
Her utilitarian-meets-sleepwear ensemble is the answer to a long work day or casual weekend. It's comfortable, non-constricting and flattering on all body types. You can even wear it with slippers! If you want to dress it up, like her younger sister Bella Hadid, pair the garment with heels, a pretty purse and layered jewelry.
Jennifer Lopez added to the trend with a military-inspired approach. Make your look fierce by aiming for a khaki or muted green jumpsuit with heeled boots and aviators like the singer!
Ready to add this look to your fall wardrobe? Check out our favorite jumpsuits, courtesy of street style!
James Devaney/GC Images
The model's standout street style comes courtesy of a red jumpsuit, paired with a white purse and shoes. The deep V-neck, layered necklaces and belted waist add feminine notes to the utilitarian-inspired look. Who knew a jumpsuit could be so flattering?
Belted One-Piece Jumpsuit, Now $77.50
Not Your Baby Jumpsuit, $168
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The singer channels her inner soldier, pairing her military-like look with heeled boots, thick gold hoops and aviators. Don't be fooled by the Birkins she's got, she's still Jenny from the block.
Utility Jumpsuit, Now $262
Utility Jumpsuit, $98
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Early call times? No problem. The runway star takes a call in a white jumpsuit, paired with velvet slide-ons. This where comfort meets chic.
Bel Air Jumpsuit, $130
Wide-Leg Overalls, Now $41.93
