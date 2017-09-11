Watch Kim Kardashian's First Ever E! News Interview Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians Premiered in 2007

Kim Kardashian predicted the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2007!
In honor of the 10th anniversary of KUWTK, we dug through the archives to find Kim's first E! News interview ever!
In the clip, Kim reveals why she thinks the E! reality show will attract viewers. "Well I think that there's so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn't think that such a big family would work because there's too many characters to follow," Kim explains in the family's backyard.
But Kim says, "Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family."
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
This interview took place during filming of the first ever episode of KUWTK, and E! News asked Kim what filming had been like so far.
"It's really kinda crazy, you know?" Kim says. "At first you think that you won't really get used to the cameras and then you just forget they're there and we're just kinda hanging out, doing what we usually do."
Kim then explains, "We want it to be all the way reality, so we're like let's just do what we do and have the cameras capture our real lives."
And 13 seasons later, they're still doing just that!
See Kim talk more about KUWTK and how she's preparing to perform with The Pussycat Dolls in the video above!