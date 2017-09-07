Narcos' Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Co-Star Miguel Ángel Silvestre

We're so here for this bromance!

If you've been following Pedro Pascal or Miguel Ángel Silvestre's Instagram, you're probably aware of their friendship.

But after sitting down with Pascal, we've learned that Narcos' season 3 wasn't what brought these two together, but it still is thanks to Netflix.

"We were friends before he did the show and we're part of the Netflix family because we were doing two very popular Netflix shows at the same time. We got to meet at some social events, and I was a big fan, and we just hit it off," the 42-year-old actor reveals to E! News.