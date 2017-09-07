Narcos' Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Co-Star Miguel Ángel Silvestre

We're so here for this bromance!
If you've been following Pedro Pascal or Miguel Ángel Silvestre's Instagram, you're probably aware of their friendship.
But after sitting down with Pascal, we've learned that Narcos' season 3 wasn't what brought these two together, but it still is thanks to Netflix.
"We were friends before he did the show and we're part of the Netflix family because we were doing two very popular Netflix shows at the same time. We got to meet at some social events, and I was a big fan, and we just hit it off," the 42-year-old actor reveals to E! News.
It seems that after the Sense8 star joined Narcos, the two bonded.
"He's just a really good friend," he adds.
A lot of the filming which required both Silvestre and Pascal took place in a city on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. The two shared funny photos of their time on set.
"What happened was that we had this pretty intense sequence that we had to shoot in Cartagena and Cartagena is a very fun city. And so we stayed the weekend, and we took advantage of being there and having a good time," Pascal says.
A few days ago, the Spanish actor shared a post with two photos of himself along with Pascal as they headed out of Bogota.
"My brother @pascalispunk and I, we're leaving Colombia even happier than when we arrived! Thank you for all of the love (Colombia). I would stay and live in your paradise," Silvestre captioned the post.
While last month, the Chilean actor shared a photo of himself and Silvestre laughing and sarcastically captioned it in Spanish saying, "One has an awful time with @miguelangelsilvestre."
We can't get enough of this bromance!
—Reporting by Mike Wilber