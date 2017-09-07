Police Respond to Aaron Carter's Home for Suicide Threat Call

It's been a troubling week for Aaron Carter.

E! News has learned that an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter came into St. Petersburg, Fla. police department last night. Police documents obtained by E! News show that police responded to the home at 10:01 p.m., but they did not make contact with Carter.

According to the documents, the caller claims that Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself and threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and Dusters. The documents also state then when police arrived to Carter's house there was no answer at the door but there was a vehicle out front and window blinds on the house were open. While police could see into a bedroom and part of a hallway, they did not see anyone.

The documents also state that there was no odor and no signs of distress inside and it appeared that everything was OK.

E! News has also now learned that after Wednesday's incident, Carter is doing OK for now and still plans on making his Memphis tour date followed by a performance at a charity benefit in NYC on Tuesday.