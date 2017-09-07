Prince George Poses With Prince William at Kensington Palace Before His First Day of School

Asked why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose Thomas's Battersea, as opposed to a traditional royal feeder school, Ben replied, "The choice of your first child's first school is incredibly personal. The short answer is that you will have to ask them. But what lots of parents tell us is that what they love about the school is the breadth of the curriculum, the fact that we focus not just on children's intellectual development but also their artistic and sporting development as well. They approve of our central school rule, which is to be kind. Also, many parents love that we have a very strong set of values, which the children are informed about through their education. That includes kindness and courtesy, humility and being givers and not takers. It's such a cliché but it's about developing children in the early years of their childhood."

During George's time at Thomas's Battersea, Ben said, "I hope very much that he will be himself. The whole aim of these precious years of early education is to give children that confidence. We are not going to try to mold them into any kind of particular person. We want him to have the confidence to be himself with all his quirks, idiosyncrasies and characteristics."

George—third in line to the throne—brings added attention wherever he goes, but it shouldn't disrupt the other students' studies. "There has been a lot of planning, as you can imagine, but the emphasis has very much been on making sure that doesn't happen. I think today has been very exciting, but very quickly I think that will calm down," Ben explained. "We'll be looking forward to a time, which I think will come very soon, when he's just another Thomas's pupil."