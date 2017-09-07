Why Kate Winslet, Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively Worked With Woody Allen, Despite the Allegations Against Him

The sexual allegations made against Woody Allen in the past did not deter Kate Winslet from working with him.

In 1992, the famed director's former partner Mia Farrow accused him of molesting their then 7-year-old adoptive daughter Dylan Farrowwho echoed the allegations in 2014 in an open letter published by the New York Times. Allen has denied the claims. He has never been charged with a sex crime.

When asked if the allegations against Allen gave her pause, Winslet, who stars in his new film Wonder Wheel, told the New York Times in an interview posted Wednesday," Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family."