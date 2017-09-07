Check Out the Colorful New Thor: Ragnarok Posters

by Zach Johnson

In less than two months, Thor: Ragnarok will be in theaters nationwide.

With pre-sale tickets going on sale today, Marvel Studios released eight movie posters featuring old favorites, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), as well as new characters Hela (Cate Blanchett), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

The ensemble cast also includes Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo and Karl Urban.

Check out the eight character posters below:

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth

As Thor

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo

As Hulk

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Cate Blanchett

As Hela

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Jeff Goldblum

As Grandmaster

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Idris Elba

As Heimdall

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Tessa Thompson

As Valkyrie

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston

As Loki

Thor Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Anthony Hopkins

As Odin

Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters nationwide Nov. 3. "Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela," Marvel Studios said in a press release. Before he can do that, however, Thor "must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest" that pits him against the Incredible Hulk, a former ally and fellow Avenger.

Are you excited for Thor: Ragnarok? Sound off in the comments below.

