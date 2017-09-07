Check Out the Colorful New Thor: Ragnarok Posters

In less than two months, Thor: Ragnarok will be in theaters nationwide.

With pre-sale tickets going on sale today, Marvel Studios released eight movie posters featuring old favorites, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), as well as new characters Hela (Cate Blanchett), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

The ensemble cast also includes Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo and Karl Urban.

Check out the eight character posters below: