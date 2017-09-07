Ciara Makes Red Carpet Debut Since the Birth of Daughter Sienna at Tom Ford's Show

That's one stylish mama!
Ciara made her first red carpet debut since giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson at the Tom Ford show for New York Fashion Week. The singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their latest family addition last April.
Even the rain couldn't stop Ciara from looking fabulous. Dressed to the nines, she opted for a long black dress with a back slit and styled it with metallic strappy heels and a neck accessory. She also wore her hair down and straight. How pretty!
Ciara shared pictures of her glam look on social media and even did her own catwalk, turning a hallway into a runway.
It looks like it's been a busy week for Ciara. Her hubby, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, took her on a romantic date Saturday and shut down the Seattle Art Museum.
All together now: Awwwww.
Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 in an extravagant wedding in England. In addition to Sienna, Ciara has an adorable son named Future from a previous relationship. Naturally, she and the kids love to support Wilson during football season, as the photo shows.
Clearly, whether she's sitting in a stadium or attending a major fashion show, Ciara knows how to dress for the occasion.