Star Wars Director Rian Johnson Reveals Who the Last Jedi Is

Oh, what's in a name?

If you're naming a Star Wars movie, the answer is a heck of a lot. On Jan. 23, Lucasfilm announced that the eighth installment in the franchise would be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

What did that mean? No one knew for sure, though theories were debated across the internet. As it turns out, the answer has been hiding in plain sight since 2015. "It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens," director Rian Johnson told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday. "Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies—everything is from a certain point of view—but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."

The movie will center largely on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Johnson, who picks up where J.J. Abrams left off, wrote Luke's first line of dialogue since 1983's Return of the Jedi, as the character didn't appear onscreen until the final scene of The Force Awakens.