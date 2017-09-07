Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the Next Bachelor and Fans Have Something to Say About It

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Long, Complicated Journey to Become the Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor Shocker: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will Star in Season 22

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Luann de Lesseps Talks Tom: 18 Things We Learned From Her Sit Down With Andy Cohen

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelorette

ABC

Your next Bachelor isArie Luyendyk Jr.?! Yeah, we're as shocked as you are. The Bachelor announcement was made on Good Morning America and sent shockwaves through fans of Bachelor Nation.

In case you forgot, Arie was a contestant during Emily Maynard's season and a racecar driver and was not even rumored among the frontrunners this season. After weeks of speculation and rumors that Peter Kraus would be handing out the roses this season, Arie's participation came out of nowhere. The Bachelor did that last year when they made Nick Viall the series star after he appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one of Bachelor in Paradise.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Fans are, well, not too thrilled with Arie.

Photos

Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions vs. LinkedIn Job Descriptions

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

But there were some fans out there in Bachelor Nation.

Photos

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Post-Bachelorette Romance

Arie said he was "at home" when he got the call to be on The Bachelor "It was pretty recent," he admitted, which confirms the rumors that Peter was in the running up until recently. "We've kept in touch over the years. This just fit really perfect. The timing of this just really fit."

Arie, 35, was the runner-up in Emily's Bachelorette season and has not appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," he said. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."

The decision was so last minute not even Arie's family and friends were aware until Good Morning America. "This has been such a quick turn of events," he said. "Now they know along with you guys!"

The type of woman he's looking for? Somebody who is "independent, strong but then still gentle."

The Bachelor returns in January on ABC.

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.