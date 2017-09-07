Olivia Culpo Just Brought Low-Rise Jeans Back

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
While many of us thanked the heavens when mid- to high-rise jeans came into style, we have news: Low-rise denim is making it's way back.
Although we can do without the thong-baring memories or unflattering muffin tops, we have to acknowledge the cool-girl vibe that the trend offers.
This brings us to Olivia Culpo's ultra-cool ensemble, courtesy of her oversized, low-cut jeans. Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, the style influencer paired her white denim with a black bardot crop top from her recent collaboration with Pretty Little Things, layered with a cropped white T-shirt. She, then, finished the look with killer accessories: retro spectacles, white ankle boots and a black hat—very epic.
You're probably used to a higher rise, but this trend is very wearable. To update the look, opt for oversized or baggy denim. They don't necessarily need to be low-rise, as long as they sit on your hips. To dress up the look, add a killer pair of heels and accessories (like the influencer). For a super-cool and casual look, throw on your favorite sandals or sneakers and a sweatshirt.
Did your summer fitness plan leave you with a 6-pack? Go for the crop top! If you'd like more coverage, a cute bodysuit is just as sexy!
Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $39.99
Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, Now $44
Love Hearts Boyfriend Jeans, $344
