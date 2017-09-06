How the 2017 Emmys Are Setting the Gold Standard in Going Green

Courtesy of Ferrari Trentino
Going green has never been more glamorous!
The number of people expected to attend the Governors Ball, the Emmys post-bash, is around 4,500. The thought of planning a gala of this size in the first place is a little mind boggling. Add the challenge of accommodating 4,500 people in a glamorous yet eco-friendly manner and it's enough to cause a mild aneurism.
Luckily, the folks at the TV Academy have figured out a way to celebrate the best in television and environmental sustainability at the 2017 Emmys and Governors Ball Awards while still maintaining the usual awards season glamour with this year's "Golden Grandeur" theme.
And, of course, it all starts with the (organic) bubbly.
Ferrari Trento Wines are returning as the official bubbly of the Emmys and Governors Ball for the third consecutive year. This means that the guests shuffling into the Los Angeles Convention Center for the Governors Ball will be greeted with flutes of the Italian brands prestige label, the Ferrari Brut Trentodoc, to toast with.
"We are particularly happy that the TV Academy decided to dedicate this year's edition of the Governors Ball to the concept of sustainability," Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Ferrari Winery, tells E! News exclusively. "Sustainability is very strongly a value for Ferrari Trento and it is very important to us as well. All of our vineyards are cultivated following the rules of organics so we are certified organic in all of our state vineyards."
The vineyards that produce Ferrari's wines are scattered around the Trentino region of Italy, a spectacular mountainous area of land in which Ferrari's grapes are grown with the help of more than 500 families that reside in the area. The preservation of the environment, where their grapes grow, is as important to Lunelli as it is to produce luxury wine that tastes authentic to the region.
"Sustainability is also, from an economic standpoint, about delivering wealth and beauty to the territory. Ferrari benefits from Trentino and our mountains and our territory because our wine is great because of the territory. But at the same time, when we bring our wines to the Emmys we bring a piece of our land to the Emmy's as well," the Italian CEO shared with us.
The spirits on Emmys night is not the only environmentally sustainable element happening at the event. Inside the Governors Ball, the massive overhead art installation will be made out of 5,000 paper cylinders painted in biodegradable gold paint and the piece is entirely recyclable. As for the food, not a morsel will go to waste as all food waste from the post-Emmys bash will be donated to local farms as compost for the next crop season.
"It is interesting that the TV Academy wants to demonstrate that sustainability that can be perfectly aligned with the concept of something that also wants to be elegant and glamorous," Lunelli said. "I think it's in line with the goal of Ferrari."