Kelly Rowland Dishes on Her First Big Fashion Splurge Back in the Destiny's Child Days

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

Olivia Culpo Just Brought Low-Rise Jeans Back

Julien Macdonald

Designer Julien MacDonald Teams Up With Etihad Airways for an Oh-So-Fashionable Partnership

ESC: Bella Hadid

Did Bella Hadid Just Channel Her Inner Slytherin in This Top?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Kelly Rowland

Courtesy Elle Magazine

When it comes to rocking street style, there are rules. Unwritten rules, of course, but rules to follow nonetheless.

But these guidelines don't come out of thin air: They're set by stylish celebs like Kelly Rowland, who just so happens to be one of 12 recipients of this year's Elle Personal Style Awards. Her title: The New Bohemian.

Kelly's always had a flair for fashion, even back in her Destiny's Child days. In the October issue of Elle, the singer revealed her first big purchase: a pair of thigh-high Dolce & Gabanna denim boots. "I was 18 or 19, and they made me feel a little more grown-up, a little more sexy. I wore them everywhere: during performances, on tour, on days off," she elaborated to the magazine.

Read

E! Partners With Elle and IMG to Celebrate the Personal Style Awards

While her current street style might have a slightly more mature feel, there are still flashier elements of her aesthetic that borrow from her pop-star past.

Just think of The New Bohemian as part sophisticated boss lady and part 2000s teen icon. Keep scrolling to check out Kelly's top street style looks as of late.

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Weekend Uniform

Keep it casual on weekends with boyfriend jeans and a relaxed crushed velvet duster over the top. 

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Orange Theory

The monochromatic look is given new life in a burnt orange suede mini paired with edgy gladiator sandals.

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Denim Darling

Head-to-toe denim is hardly boring when the top is blousy and the bottoms hug in all the right places.

Article continues below

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Winter Warrior

When it's cold out, make a statement with a colored fur overcoat that's far from low-key.

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Beige Babe

Layering a long beige coat over structured pants adds a modern twist. 

 

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Flirty Florals

Keep the look from being too girly by teaming the dress with rad geometric heels and tons of bangles on both arms.

Article continues below

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Red Alert

Break the rules and pair a subdued blue jumpsuit with a bright red overcoat.

ESC: Kelly Rowland

MediaPunch / AKM-GSI

Dare to Bare

Black slacks are made interesting with a flirty off-the-shoulder printed blouse.

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Velvet Vixen

An emerald green blazer paired with leather leggings and stilettos is both sexy and sophisticated.  

Article continues below

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Upscale Casual

Dress the overalls look up a bit by layering a lacy bralette underneath and long structured blazer over the top.

For more on the other Elle Personal Style Awards honorees, don't forget to pick up the October issue of Elle on newsstands now!

TAGS/ Kelly Rowland , Destiny's Child , Elle Personal Style Awards , Fashion Week , Fashion , VG , Top Stories , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.