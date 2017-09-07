Kelly Rowland Dishes on Her First Big Fashion Splurge Back in the Destiny's Child Days

When it comes to rocking street style, there are rules. Unwritten rules, of course, but rules to follow nonetheless.

But these guidelines don't come out of thin air: They're set by stylish celebs like Kelly Rowland, who just so happens to be one of 12 recipients of this year's Elle Personal Style Awards. Her title: The New Bohemian.

Kelly's always had a flair for fashion, even back in her Destiny's Child days. In the October issue of Elle, the singer revealed her first big purchase: a pair of thigh-high Dolce & Gabanna denim boots. "I was 18 or 19, and they made me feel a little more grown-up, a little more sexy. I wore them everywhere: during performances, on tour, on days off," she elaborated to the magazine.