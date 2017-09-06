Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret

Cheers to Uncle Shūshu!

Brie Bella was fuming in Wednesday night's season two premiere of Total Bellas after learning John Cena wouldn't be able to come to Phoenix with the family because of his hectic work schedule.

She even threatened not to let her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson call him Shūshu (uncle in Chinese) because he's never around. However, after Brie strongly expressed her opinion, Nikki Bella talked to John and reached a compromise.

"Whenever he has 12 hours free, he wants to fly to Phoenix and spend those 12 hours with myself and my family," Nikki said. "That's when I know I have a keeper. He's just the best."