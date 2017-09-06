Reggie Bush and Wife Lilit Avagyan Bush Welcome Baby No. 3: Find Out His Unique Name

In the game of parenthood, Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan Bush have scored another big win.

E! News has exclusively learned that the NFL player and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Agyemang Bush.

His arrival occurred over Labor Day weekend on September 2, marking the unofficial end to summer quite an eventful one for this crew.

The happy couple is already proud parents to daughter Brisels and son Uriah.

Ever since news broke in March that the pair was expanding their family, both parties have remained private on social media.